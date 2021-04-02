No plan for lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal amid COVID-19 ‘fourth wave’

Delhi Chief Minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on April 2 that the Aam Aadmi Party government has no plans to impose another lockdown, even though cases have been rising at an alarming rate.

Delhi, which had been reporting only a few hundred cases for the past many weeks, has suddenly started adding fresh coronavirus infections by the thousands.

“In the past 24 hours, 3,583 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi. This rise in cases now is the fourth wave of the pandemic. We are taking all possible measures, there is no need to worry,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

COVID-19 Update | Lockdown not a solution, learn to live with coronavirus, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Addinng, “We are focusing on COVID-19 vaccination; 71,000 vaccinations were done in Delhi yesterday. However, there is no plan for a lockdown.”

Kejriwal further said: “Should there be a need in future, we will discuss with the people and take a necessary decision. But as of now, no lockdown.”

His statement came following an “urgent” meeting he held with the Delhi Health Minister and other officials on April 1 on view of the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also assured that no coronavirus lockdown would be imposed in the National Capital.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

With agency inputs