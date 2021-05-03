NEET PG 2021 postponed by atleast four months; Medical and nursing students to be deployed on COVID duty

Representational image

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG 2021 has been postponed by at least 4 months and the exam will not be held before August 31, 2021.

"Students will also be given atleast one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted. This will make a large number of qualified doctors available for COVID duties," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the matter of augmenting human resources for effective management of COVID-19 in the country on May 2, 2021. During the meeting, many steps to incentivize students and pass-outs of medical and nursing courses to join COVID duty were taken.

"The State/UT Governments are to make all efforts to reach out to each such prospective NEET candidates and request them to join the COVID–19 workforce in this hour of need," the statement said.

It further added that the services of these MBBS doctors can be utilized in the management of COVID–19. The State/UT Governments may now also deploy Medical Interns in COVID Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation.

"The services of Final Year MBBS students can be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild COVID cases after due orientation by and under supervision of Faculty."

The services of Final Year PG Students (broad as well as super-specialities) as residents may continue to be utilized until fresh batches of PG Students have joined. Likewise, the services of the senior residents/registrars may continue to be utilized until new recruitments are made, it added.

The government has further decided to incentivise the individuals providing services in COVID management by giving them priority in forthcoming regular Government recruitments after they complete a minimum of 100 days of COVID duty.

"All such professionals who sign up for minimum 100 days of COVID duty and complete it successfully will also be given the Prime Minister’s Distinguished COVID National Service Samman from Government of India," the statement added.