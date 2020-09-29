172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|mha-says-amnesty-did-not-have-fcra-approval-illegally-rerouted-money-to-circumvent-domestic-laws-5900951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MHA says Amnesty did not have FCRA approval, illegally rerouted money to circumvent domestic laws

The government's clarification comes in the wake of Amnesty International India's announcement earlier today that it had to shut down its operations in the country as its accounts had been frozen by the government.

Moneycontrol News

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 29 said that Amnesty International had been denied approval under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by successive governments due to its ineligibility as per Indian laws, adding that the organisation had received approval under the law only once, in December 2000.

The government's clarification comes in the wake of Amnesty International India's announcement earlier the same day that it had to shut down its operations in the country as its accounts had been frozen by the government. The human rights organisation alleged that the government had taken this action as part of its "incessant witch-hunt".

The home ministry said, "In order to circumvent the FCRA regulations, Amnesty UK remitted large amounts of money to four entities registered in India, by classifying it as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). A significant amount of foreign money was also remitted to Amnesty (India) without MHA’s approval under FCRA. This mala fide rerouting of money was in contravention of extant legal provisions."

Close

Further, the MHA said that while Amnesty was free to continue humanitarian work in India, the country's laws do not permit the interference of entities funded by foreign donations in domestic political debates. It also blamed Amnesty's "dubious processes" to secure funds for operations and its failure to comply with local regulations as the reason behind the shuttering of its operation in India.

related news

"Amnesty’s failure to comply with local regulations does not entitle them to make comments on the democratic and plural character of India," the statement noted.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 08:28 pm

tags #Amnesty International #Current Affairs #FCRA #India #Ministry of Home Affairs #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.