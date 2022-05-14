English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Manik Saha to be new CM of Tripura

    Earlier in the day, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST
    New Tripura CM Manik Saha. (PC-Twitter)

    New Tripura CM Manik Saha. (PC-Twitter)


    Manik Saha will become the new Chief Minister of Tripura, confirmed BJP on May 14. Earlier in the day, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post.

    Saha is the Rajya Sabha MP and state president of BJP's Tripura unit. A dentist by profession, Saha joined BJP in the year 2016.

    Confirming Saha's selection, former CM Biplab Deb wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2  ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper."

    He also thanked the people of Tripura for giving him an opportunity.

    Also, Union Minister Bhupinder Yadav too expressed his happiness on Saha's appointment and congratulated him.

    Apart from politics, Saha is also the president of the Tripura Cricket Association. Before he joined mainstream politics, Saha used to teach in Tripura Medical College located at Hapania.

    Saha replaced outgoing CM Biplab Kumar Deb as the president of the Tripura  Unit of the BJP in 2020.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Biplab Kumar Deb #Manik Saha #Tripura
    first published: May 14, 2022 06:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.