    Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigns

    The new CM will be announced by the party in the evening meeting.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb (Image: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

    Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has resigned from his post on May 14, reported news agency PTI.  The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said that he has submitted his resignation to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. 

    The news development took place a year ahead of the scheduled Assembly elections in the state. It is expected the name of the new CM will be announced by the party in the evening meeting.

    "Party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation," PTI quoted Biplab Deb as saying after resigning as Tripura CM.

    "To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form BJP govt again in the coming Assembly elections," former Tripura CM Biplab Deb

    As per sources, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and senior leader Vinod Tawde will be central observers to appoint the new CM at the 5 pm meeting.

    Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "Under the leadership of Biplab Deb, there has been a lot of development in the state in the last 4 years. Today, he has tendered his resignation to the Governor."

    Biplab became the Chief Minister of the state following the victory in 2018 Assembly polls, and ended the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front government.

    Before becoming CM, Biplab has been associated with RSS for a long time. Prior to that, he was in national capital for 15 years and worked as a gym instructor.



    Tags: #Biplab Kumar Deb #Satyadeo Narain Arya #Tripura
    first published: May 14, 2022 04:23 pm
