ICICI Bank independent director quitting to avoid potential conflict of interest

Rama Bijapurkar disclosed she is engaged with an educational institution where she teaches market and business strategy and is associated with a not-for-profit organisation where she researches India's consumer economy

Moneycontrol News
January 22, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
ICICI Bank. Representative image.

ICICI Bank yesterday informed stock exchanges that Rama Bijapurkar will be stepping down as independent director from tomorrow over a potential conflict of interest.

Bijapurkar in her resignation letter disclosed that she is engaged with an educational institution where she teaches market and business strategy and is associated with a not-for-profit organisation where she researches India's consumer economy.

“In order to avoid any possible ambiguity on my position at any future date as a result of these activities, I have decided to step down,” read her resignation letter.

This is her letter:

It is with regret that I submit my resignation from the board of ICICI Bank Ltd. I have recently been given to understand by management that my teaching activity in the area of market and business strategy at an educational institution with which I am associated and my research activities on India's consumer economy at a not-for-profit research centre with which I am associated, which may require me to occasionally engage with other financial service companies or the investor community, could be in violation of the conflict of interest policy of the bank and the regulator- even in the event of no direct remuneration being earned.

In order to avoid any possible ambiguity on my position at any future date as a result of these activities, I have decided to step down. The effective date of my resignation is 23rd January 2022 and I want to confirm that there is no other material reason for my resignation other than the one mentioned above.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Economy #ICICI Bank #Independent Director #India #Rama Bijapurkar
first published: Jan 22, 2022 07:54 am

