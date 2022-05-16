From Panasonic employee to Uber rider: Kolkata woman’s story

Ranabir Bhattacharyyaa, a writer, shared the woman's story in a LinkedIn post. (Image credit: Ranabir Bhattacharyyaa/LinkedIn)

The coronavirus pandemic caused massive jobs losses across the world, forcing people to make drastic switches to new and often unfamiliar roles to support their families.

In Kolkata, a woman sacked from electronics giant Panasonic had to start riding a scooter for Uber. Her story was shared on LinkedIn by a man who rode with her.

Ranabir Bhattacharyyaa, a writer, said in his post that last week, he had booked an Uber two-wheeler for a quick ride across Kolkata. The driver who came to pick him up was Moutushi Basu – a woman in her early 30s.

During his conversation with Basu, Bhattacharyyaa learnt that she worked with Panasonic before the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“She lost her job in the Covid phase like lakhs of Indians,” the man added in his post.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Left with no other choice, Basu became an Uber rider. The job entailed braving rains in Kolkata.

Bhattacharyyaa asked Basu if she had any experience riding scooters during drizzle. “I don't have any other choice now to run my family,” she told him.

The man said Basu did not ask for extra money for driving him around in the rain. “May the force be with her,” he added.

One of Bhattacharyyaa’s followers said she had also met Basu. “Have had the privilege to ride with her twice,” she added. “I felt extremely safe and was so proud of her dedication. Loved her confidence and zeal.”

Another user said: “While covid has definitely devastated lives, it has also brought up heroes who have overcome challenges and come out of their comfort zones to support their families and loved ones. Hats off to Moutushi Basu and people like her, who are an inspiration to all.”





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes