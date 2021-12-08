Elon Musk, as new haircut leaves internet ROFL, says 'did it myself'

Elon Musk was spotted in his new haircut last week in Miami. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @ChaseMit)

A three-word comment from Tesla chief Elon Musk, claiming he gave himself a haircut, has left his followers amused. When a Tesla fan account complimented Musk, who sported a quirky Mohawk, the billionaire replied with this sense of humour intact. “Did it myself,” he said.



This isn’t the first photo of the latest haircut that caught the followers’ attention. Last week, photos did the rounds online of Musk arriving at Miami International Airport sporting the haircut with the sides of his head shaved. He was accompanied by his youngest son X Æ A-XII, his nanny and his pet dog.

The photographs sparked a meme fest on social media with one user even comparing Musk’s haircut to that of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Many people found Musk's haircut similar to that of actor Cillian Murphy's character, Tom Shelby, in British drama series, "Peaky Blinders".



So…Elon Musk will have a cameo in Peaky Blinders or what? With that haircut https://t.co/ACLQwKmDr5 — anakanda (@Ibrahim_robo) December 8, 2021



Roger Klotz.

Jean-Baptiste Emmanuel Zorg.

Milton Dammers. All those villains joined together. Still not as bad as Elon Musk. Also, still had better haircut. https://t.co/J1wlhRDWYZ — (pretends to laugh at attacks,cries on the inside) (@dcontard) December 7, 2021



Why is elon musk dressing up like JD. The necktie too. No you don’t have the range looks nor personality, and you haircut looks like barber floor sweepings dumped on your head pic.twitter.com/lzXu4uiFPU — (@CoffeePowerrr) December 3, 2021



Elon Musk, an active user of Twitter, has over 65 million followers on the platform and is one of the few billionaire CEOs who enthusiastically interacts with his followers on social media. He regularly shares his thoughts on subjects that catch their eye with emojis, one-liners and memes.