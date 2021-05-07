current-affairs-trends COVID-19: Dr Anthony Fauci's advice to India Speaking exclusively to News18 America’s top public health expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, has advised a complete lockdown in India. Dr Fauci argues that a short-term lockdown is necessary to break the ‘chain of transmission’. India has been avoiding lockdowns due to its economy. But Dr Fauci believes that a timely lockdown would help the economy recover in the long run.