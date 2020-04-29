Coronavirus pandemic | JNU webinars on ‘Lessons from Ramayana’ to help students develop leadership skill during COVID crisis

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi will be organising a special webinar on ‘Leadership lessons from Ramayana’. It is being organized with the aim of engaging students in doing something productive during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and teaching them leadership skills necessary to deal with the COVID-19 situation better.

This lecture is part of a series of web sessions organised by the varsity to raise awareness on the novel coronavirus pandemic that has spread to several countries across the world killing more than 2 lakh people, including 1008 in India.

The webinars on leadership skills will be held on May 2 and 3 from 4 pm to 6 pm. They will be addressed by Professor Santosh Kumar Shukla from the university’s School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and Professor Mazha Asif from JNU’s School of Language, Literature, and Cultural Studies.

The registration for the course is open now, however, it will only be accessible to the students and faculty of the university.

About Rama, in 1946, Mahatma Gandhi said: He is one without a second. He alone is great. There is none greater than He. He is timeless, formless, stainless. Such is my Rama. He alone is my Lord and Master.” JNU organizes leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome. pic.twitter.com/lWAz98E7rB

— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 28, 2020



Mahatma Gandhi emphasized how Lord Ram taught us to uphold truth,justice,equality&equanimity even in adverse situation. When we're fighting COVID we thought there are great lessons to learn from Ramayan to strengthen ourselves. I see no reason why anybody should oppose it: JNU VC https://t.co/Na3c7nBsIn

— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Explaining why excerpts of the epic Ramayana will be read out in the seminar focusing on leadership skills, JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala said: