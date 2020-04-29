App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | JNU webinars on ‘Lessons from Ramayana’ to help students develop leadership skill during COVID crisis

The webinars on leadership skills will be held on May 2 and 3 from 4 pm to 6 pm and the registration for the same is open now

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi will be organising a special webinar on ‘Leadership lessons from Ramayana’. It is being organized with the aim of engaging students in doing something productive during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and teaching them leadership skills necessary to deal with the COVID-19 situation better.

This lecture is part of a series of web sessions organised by the varsity to raise awareness on the novel coronavirus pandemic that has spread to several countries across the world killing more than 2 lakh people, including 1008 in India.

The webinars on leadership skills will be held on May 2 and 3 from 4 pm to 6 pm. They will be addressed by Professor Santosh Kumar Shukla from the university’s School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies and Professor Mazha Asif from JNU’s School of Language, Literature, and Cultural Studies.

The registration for the course is open now, however, it will only be accessible to the students and faculty of the university.

Explaining why excerpts of the epic Ramayana will be read out in the seminar focusing on leadership skills, JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala said:


First Published on Apr 29, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #Jawaharlal Nehru University

