you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

A camera-based violation detection application and tripod-mounted laser speed gun cameras are being used to keep a tab on traffic rule violators.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image (File photo)
Representational image (File photo)

In view of the novel coronavirus pandemic situation in India, the Delhi Police decided to settle for a contactless traffic rule enforcement mechanism that would involve messaging services and speed posts.

In the national capital, traffic violators will now be notified of their offence and the fine amount via SMS and postal services now, The Indian Express reported .

A statement issued by the Delhi Police on May 19 mentioned that the traffic police have already issued 1,00,436 notices via SMS and 80 through speed posts for compoundable offences that were caught on CCTVs installed across the city between March 25 and May 17. Of these, 7,998 notices were issued by Delhi Traffic Police during the coronavirus-induced lockdown for improper parking.

related news

Stating that these measures were introduced to reduce contact between traffic rule violators and traffic police personnel amid the pandemic crisis, Taj Hasan, Special CP (Traffic), said the focus is now on contact-less traffic enforcement. A camera-based violation detection application and tripod-mounted laser speed gun cameras are being used to keep a tab on traffic rule violators.

He added: “Police immediately shifted its strategy from physical traffic enforcement to electronic enforcement in order to protect the health of police personnel and the public when the lockdown was enforced in March.”

First Published on May 20, 2020 08:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi Traffic Police #traffic rules

