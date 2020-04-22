App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Using Gully Boy meme, Mumbai Police urges people to stay at home

The meme uses an image of Alia Bhatt from the movie where she can be seen giving a sneaky smile, and its text reads: "...when he says he is going out for a walk ..."

Jagyaseni Biswas

Mumbai Police has shared yet another Bollywood meme to discourage citizens from venturing out for a walk during lockdown.

To ensure people stay off the streets and help break the chain to stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a meme using a photo of Alia Bhatt from the Bollywood movie Gully Boy.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close
The text of the meme reads: "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown”, and the post is captioned: “Abort mission. We repeat, Abort Mission!"

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has made Bollywood references to spread awareness on the novel coronavirus and encourage people to abide by the lockdown norms. Earlier, referring to Shraddha Kapoor’s horror film ‘Stree’, they wrote: “O corona Kabhi mat aana!”

While in another tweet responding to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s tweet praising their services, the Mumbai wrote:

Ajay Devgan was the lead cast in the action drama ‘Singham’, where he played the role of a gung-ho police officer, and also played the role of the police officer who stood witness to the rise of Dawood Ibrahim to power in the film ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’. He played the role of a policeman in the ensemble cast film ‘Khakee’ as well.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 05:19 pm

tags #Bollywood #coronavirus lockdown #Mumbai police

