Coronavirus lockdown | Using Gully Boy meme, Mumbai Police urges people to stay at home

Mumbai Police has shared yet another Bollywood meme to discourage citizens from venturing out for a walk during lockdown.

To ensure people stay off the streets and help break the chain to stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a meme using a photo of Alia Bhatt from the Bollywood movie Gully Boy.

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

The text of the meme reads: "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown”, and the post is captioned: “Abort mission. We repeat, Abort Mission!"This is not the first time Mumbai Police has made Bollywood references to spread awareness on the novel coronavirus and encourage people to abide by the lockdown norms. Earlier, referring to Shraddha Kapoor’s horror film ‘Stree’, they wrote: “O corona Kabhi mat aana!”While in another tweet responding to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s tweet praising their services, the Mumbai wrote:

Ajay Devgan was the lead cast in the action drama ‘Singham’, where he played the role of a gung-ho police officer, and also played the role of the police officer who stood witness to the rise of Dawood Ibrahim to power in the film ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’. He played the role of a policeman in the ensemble cast film ‘Khakee’ as well.