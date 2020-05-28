App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | All shops, parlours in Kolkata's Category C zones to open

In Buffer areas or B zones, KMC has allowed only 25 percent of shops dealing in non-essential goods to operate on a given day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational picture
Representational picture

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issued new operational guidelines on May 28 based on the state government's demarcation of Red A, B, and C zones in the city.

As per the new rules, all shops in KMC markets in clean areas, i.e., Category-C, will be allowed to operate while maintaining strict social distancing of six feet between any two customers. Such shops will have to ensure there are not more than five persons at a time.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Close

All shopkeepers and their staff will have to wear masks and gloves all the time and carry sanitizers.

related news

Salons and parlours will also be allowed to operate in these zones, provided strict health and hygiene protocols are maintained. The same will apply for any hotels and lodges, if present, in such areas.

However, restaurants and eateries will be allowed to open for home deliveries only.

Meanwhile, private offices located in KMC markets will be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity, although work from home will be encouraged.

COnsumption of paan, gutka, or any tobacco product and spitting will remain strictly prohibited within KMC premises.

In Buffer areas or B zones, only 25 percent of shops dealing in non-essential goods will be allowed to operate on a given day. For smooth functioning, market associations will have to submit rosters detailing which shop or stall will operate on which day to the Market Office.

In the Affected areas (A zones) or containment zones, no market will be allowed to operate.

If the authorities learn of any deviation from the restrictions, including hygiene maintenance, social distancing, etc., all relaxations granted will be withdrawn with immediate effect.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 02:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Kolkata Municipal Corporation #West Bengal government

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon