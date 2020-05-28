Coronavirus lockdown | All shops, parlours in Kolkata's Category C zones to open

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issued new operational guidelines on May 28 based on the state government's demarcation of Red A, B, and C zones in the city.

As per the new rules, all shops in KMC markets in clean areas, i.e., Category-C, will be allowed to operate while maintaining strict social distancing of six feet between any two customers. Such shops will have to ensure there are not more than five persons at a time.

All shopkeepers and their staff will have to wear masks and gloves all the time and carry sanitizers.

Salons and parlours will also be allowed to operate in these zones, provided strict health and hygiene protocols are maintained. The same will apply for any hotels and lodges, if present, in such areas.

However, restaurants and eateries will be allowed to open for home deliveries only.

Meanwhile, private offices located in KMC markets will be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity, although work from home will be encouraged.

COnsumption of paan, gutka, or any tobacco product and spitting will remain strictly prohibited within KMC premises.

In Buffer areas or B zones, only 25 percent of shops dealing in non-essential goods will be allowed to operate on a given day. For smooth functioning, market associations will have to submit rosters detailing which shop or stall will operate on which day to the Market Office.

In the Affected areas (A zones) or containment zones, no market will be allowed to operate.

If the authorities learn of any deviation from the restrictions, including hygiene maintenance, social distancing, etc., all relaxations granted will be withdrawn with immediate effect.

