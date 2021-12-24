MARKET NEWS

Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? The internet debates again

Christmas 2021: Christmas movies usually have joy and celebration as the main themes. Though 'Die Hard' has some Christmas motifs, it shows a detective trying to save his wife and others who have been taken hostage in a building.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
Bruce Willis in 'Die Hard'. (Screengrab from video shared on YouTube by Movieclips Classic Trailers)

Bruce Willis in 'Die Hard'. (Screengrab from video shared on YouTube by Movieclips Classic Trailers)


The festive season has renewed the debate about whether Die Hard, the 1988 classic, is a Christmas movie.

Christmas movies usually have joy and celebration as the main themes.

Die Hard, starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, is set at a Christmas eve party. It shows Willis, who plays detective John McClane, showing up at a gathering hosted by his estranged wife. But when terrorists take control of the building where the party is being held, he must save his wife and others.

Die Hard has Christmas music playing in the backdrop and Rickman's character, Hans Gruber, refers to the festival at one point in the film. “It’s Christmas, Theo, it’s a time for miracles," he says.

There are several more tropes which are cited by those who argue that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Twitter users have been weighing in on the debate.

"Sick of this conversation," another Twitter user said.

The Library of Congress pointed out that regardless of the debate, Die Hard is a culturally significant film.

Some argue that it is both an action and Christmas movie.  "A little bit of action, a little bit of comedy, a little bit of fun, a shopper at the Rockefeller Center in New York told Fox News. "Nothing wrong with that during the Christmas holidays." 

Tags: #Christmas #Christmas movies #Die Hard
first published: Dec 24, 2021 11:26 am

