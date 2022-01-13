Cramped cells, eviction at night: Videos claim to show China’s harsh quarantine policy

Because of the approaching Winter Olympics, China is acting more aggressively on its “zero-tolerance” policy for COVID-19. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @songpinganq)

Videos have emerged on social media purportedly depicting China’s harsh quarantine conditions amid its efforts to contain outbreaks of COVID-19 ahead of the Winter Olympics in February.



Millions of chinese people are living in covid quarantine camps now!

2022/1/9 pic.twitter.com/wO1cekQhps

— Songpinganq (@songpinganq) January 9, 2022

The series of videos, shared by a Twitter handle called Songpinganq, showed rows of metal boxes and their cramped indoor spaces. These spaces are reportedly quarantine camps.

The Twitter handle that shared the videos claimed that children were being locked in these quarantine centres alone.

More videos tweeted by the user showed workers in protective suits allegedly forcibly taking people to quarantine centres and residents being made to board buses to camps at night. Moneycontrol cannot verify the authenticity of the videos.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

China is dealing with outbreaks of the coronavirus in six cities, according to AP. One of outbreaks, caused by the Omicron variant, is in Tianjin, which is 100 kilometres away from the capital city Beijing.

Because of the approaching Winter Olympics, China is acting more aggressively on its “zero-tolerance” policy for COVID-19, according to the news agency.

Over 20 million people in China are under some form of lockdown, according to AP. Xian city, with a population of 14 million, is under total lockdown.

The BBC had reported earlier this month that residents of a housing compound in the southern part of the city were taken to a quarantine facility after midnight.

According to a CNN report on January 11, 4,000 students in another city, Anyang, loaded buses to go to quarantine centres, while being dressed in hazmat suits.