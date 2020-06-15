CA exams 2020: ICAI allows candidates to opt out of writing July 2020 CA exams

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced on June 15 that they will let candidates opt out of writing the CA examination 2020. Candidates can visit the official website www.icai.org to get more updates on this.



Important Announcement

Keeping the current coronavirus situation in mind, the ICAI decided to give students the option to choose if they wish to write the CA exams scheduled to be conducted from July 29, 2020. The exams were originally supposed to be held in May but had got postponed to July in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

So, who can choose to opt out of the CA exams 2020?

All students who had submitted their online applications to write the May 2020 examination will be allowed to opt out of the present cycle and appear for the next examination slated to be held in November. One must note here that students will not be charged any extra fees in case they wish to appear for the examination in the November cycle. The amount that has already been paid will automatically be adjusted and carried forward when the student appears for the November 2020 CA exams.

How to opt out of CA exams 2020?

Eligible candidates will have to submit a declaration stating they wish to opt out. The declaration form will be available online on the official website icaiexam.icai.org from June 17 to June 20. Once a candidate opts out of writing the May 2020 CA exams, he or she will not be able to change the decision. All submissions of the declaration will be treated as final.

Meanwhile, for students who do not opt out, ICAI may consider postponing the exams. The decision will be taken at a COVID-19 situation review meeting that will be held in the first week of July. All students will be intimated about the decision taken. Notably, the decision of the ICAI will also depend on the government's advisories for the areas where exam centres will be located. In case, students willing to appear for exams are assigned exam in a centre that is deemed unsafe, they will be accommodated in the November 2020 CA examination cycle.