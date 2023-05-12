English
    'Boycott Starbucks' calls over viral ad on transgender acceptance. Watch

    Starbucks released a new ad in India that features a transgender person and her parents, highlighting the importance of transgender rights.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST
    Starbucks ad Twitter

    The Starbucks ad promotes transgender inclusivity and acceptance. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @StarbucksIndia)

    A new Starbucks advertisement, promoting the rights of transgender people, is being talked about online, with a section of social media slamming the coffee giant for its purported messaging.

    The ad features a transgender woman meeting her father after several years and eventually reconciling over cold coffee at a Starbucks outlet.

    The woman, who was named “Arpit” by her parents, now identifies herself as “Arpita”. She shares a close bond with her mother, who too has come to the Starbucks outlet to meet her. Her father is yet to accept her new identity.
    The ad begins with the parents waiting for her at Starbucks. The father, visible uncomfortable, dials her number (with her named still saved as “Arpit”). Finally, Arpita walks in and gently hugs her parents. The father then proceeds to the café counter to place an order for their coffee.

    Arpita is pleasantly surprised when the Starbucks barista says, “Three cold coffees for Arpita.” The moment, thus, revealed that her father had accepted her new name and identity by giving “Arpita” as the name that would be written on the coffee cup, a quintessential Starbucks tradition.

    “Beta, you are still by kid. Only a letter has got added to your name,” the father tells her.

    “Your name defines who you are - whether it's Arpit or Arpita. At Starbucks, we love and accept you for who you are. Because being yourself means everything to us,” Starbucks India tweeted, with the hashtag #ItStartsWithYourName.

    “…to see something inclusive and non-judgemental in these days of polarizing communications and weaponized hate... is genuinely welcome,” communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan tweeted.


    “Initiatives like this that will help rid our heavily prejudiced world of transphobia. Bravo,” Twitter user Sanjeev Verma posted.

    However, another section of the internet targeted Starbucks for the ad.

    Indian-American writer Sadanand Dhume termed the ad “a large dose of extremist American gender ideology”.

    "Starbucks brings wokeism to India by transcampaign," another user tweeted.

    Starbucks is not the first brand in India to face backlash for an advertisement. In 2020, popular jewellery brand Tanishq faced massive social media trolling over an ad featuring an interfaith baby shower, forcing it to take down the ad. In 2021, ethnic wear brand FabIndia faced boycott calls from a section of social media for its “Jashn-E-Riwaaz” festive collection.

    first published: May 12, 2023 11:49 am