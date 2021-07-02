Bollywood actor Yami Gautam summoned by ED in FEMA case

Yami Gautam made her debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons actor Yami Gautam, asking her to appear before them next week to record her statement in connection with alleged irregularities under FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act).

The ED has asked her to appear before them next week to record her statement, ANI reported.

As per an NDTV report, the probe agency has found foreign exchange transactions to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore in her bank account.

As per reports, this is the second time ED has summoned Gautam. She was last asked to visit the probe agency's office The first summons was issued to her last year, but she failed to visit the ED office due to restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gautam made her debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She has since then worked in several popular films, including Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil and Varun Dhawan-starrer Badlapur. She recently played the lead role Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny, also starring Vikrant Massey.

Yami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar who directed her in Uri: The Surgical Strike.