Bill Gates, Melinda French share first pics with newborn granddaughter

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates have become proud grandparents to their first grandchild. Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of the tech billionaire and philanthropist, and her husband Nayel Nassar welcomed their baby last month. The new parents took to social media to announce the happy news and shared their joy with the world.

The grandparents were ecstatic and took to Instagram to share pictures with their first grandchild. Bill Gates posted a picture of himself wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and pants, playfully touching his granddaughter's tiny fingers. The newborn was dressed in a cute pink onesie, and the proud grandfather captioned the post, "I can't wait to watch you discover the world."



Melinda French also shared a heartwarming snap of herself holding her granddaughter close to her chest. In the picture, she is seen smiling at the camera, sporting an orange top and black trousers. The philanthropist wrote in the caption, "There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild. It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own, and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents."

The news of the arrival of their first grandchild was met with congratulatory messages from several high-profile figures, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, Union Minister Smriti Irani, and YouTuber Nas Daily.

Jennifer Gates tied the knot with Nayel Nassar, an Egyptian equestrian, in 2021 at her home in Westchester, New York. Last year, Bill Gates wrote in a blog post that the news of his daughter's pregnancy had given him a new perspective on his work. "When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I'm more inspired than ever to help everyone's children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive," he said.