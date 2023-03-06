Watch: Bill Gates drives autorickshaw. A thrilled Anand Mahindra says, 'Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi'

Bill Gates praised India's "passion for innovation" after driving the Mahindra Treo. (Image credit: Screengrab from video Instagrammed by thisisbillgates)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates tried out the Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw during his visit to India last week. The short ride on the three-wheeler impressed the billionaire philanthropist so much that he praised the makers of the electric vehicle.

An Instagram Reels video Gates shared shows him driving the blue and white Mahindra Treo. The clip, with the apt background score “Babu Samjho Ishare” from the film “Chalti Ka Naam Gaad”, begins with him looking into the rickshaw’s mirror before starting to drive it.

“What has three weeks, zero emissions and makes no noise? It’s called Mahindra Treo,” the video caption says.

“India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonisation of the transportation industry,” Gates said in the caption.

Mahindra group chief Anand Mahindra, thrilled to have had Gates behind the wheels of Mahindra Treo, invited Gates for a “three-wheeler EV drag race” between the two businessman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.



“‘Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi’. So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me,” Mahindra tweeted.

Mahindra and Mahindra is the market leader in the electric three-wheeler category from the organised space. The Mumbai-based company has made the maximum investments, of around Rs 1,000 crore, in the EV space, compared to any other company in India. The company had committed Rs. 3,000 crore investment in the overall EV space for a period of three years.