Bengaluru man fined Rs 2,500 after getting caught in road rage: Report

A Bengaluru man was fined Rs 2,500 by the local police after he was caught violating a one-way road rule in the city and breaking the rear-view mirror of a car, a Times of India report said.

The man, who identified himself as Mohammed Javeed, had recorded a video of him riding on his Yamaha R15 bike on May 5 in a railway bypass in the northern part of Bengaluru. He was crossing the junction after the signal turned green when a car came in his way and blocked his path.

This angered the man who then went behind the car and hit the vehicle's rear-view mirror. The whole incident was recorded on his camera.

"After the video went viral, we traced Javeed on August 5. He was booked for rash and negligent riding and handed over to Yelahanka (law and order) police for further action," a police officer said.

The man and the car driver, who identified himself as Raveendra, eventually arrived at a compromise. Initially, five cases were registered against Javeed but following the compromise, he was let off without a case against his name and was only fined Rs 2,500. The car driver was fined Rs 500 for his involvement in the incident.

On Thursday, reports said that the Bengaluru city police had started a crackdown on road rage culprits and had begun to treat them as "rowdy sheeters" after a series of road incidents has been reported in the city.

Reports suggested that many of the road rage incidents in Bengaluru had taken place on the outskirts of the city and often during the night, when there isn't much police presence on the roads.

