Bike-borne men threaten, block path of family in car in Bengaluru, arrested. Videos

The videos of the harassment were shared on Twitter by a 'traffic watchdog' of Bengaluru. (Image: screengrab from video @Namma_watching/Twitter)

Bengaluru's streets have been rocked, yet again, by a distressing case of road rage that unfolded in an affluent part of the city. This incident, captured on video and shared on Twitter, led to the arrest of two miscreants who threatened and tried to assault the occupants of a car they were likely involved in an altercation with earlier.

The incident occurred in the Siddapura in Whitefield when a motorcyclist and his accomplice were caught on camera engaging in a chilling display of aggression against a family traveling in a car.

A Twitter handle (@Namma_watching), that posts news of traffic violations from the city, shared two videos and wrote: "One more road rage case caught on camera within a span of 1 month in Siddapura Whitefield limits, Bengaluru. As per information, the two-wheeler chased the person in the car and his family three times to assault them and pelted stones and tried breaking the windows."

Startling footage revealed a pattern of intimidation as the bikers repeatedly blocked the path of the car, verbally harassing its occupants and even attempting to physically assault them. The situation escalated further as one of the assailants brandished a rock, threatening the family inside the vehicle.

The second video captured a bystander's attempt to intervene and defuse the situation, only to be met with aggression from one of the miscreants. The entire ordeal was captured by cameras inside the targeted car.

The occupants of the car did not step out and every time just tried to drive away only to be met with the bike-borne men following them and halting in front of their car.



Pertaining to this incident an FIR has been registered in Whitefield PS on 5th August 2023, 2 accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway. https://t.co/2iIlFgrytw — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) August 7, 2023

The Bengaluru Police took to Twitter to announce that an FIR had been lodged and the two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Public outrage and concern have poured in on social media, with users expressing their distress and demanding stringent action against the perpetrators. A user on Twitter pondered, "Genuine question if a person is in this situation can they run over these people in self-defense? What if they had a weapon? Clearly, these people have no fear of the police or any consequences."

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the deteriorating state of law and order in Bengaluru. A concerned citizen urged authorities to take immediate action, stating, "This is due to a lack of respect and fear in law and order. Unless you take strict action and set out a proper precedent, these issues are bound to continue."

Another citizen remarked, "We need some advisory on how to react in such situations. Facing this being in the car with family can be very traumatic."

Another user cautioned, "In sometime our beautiful Bengaluru will be called an UNSAFE CITY!! Please take necessary steps to ensure we don't reach that stage! Ensuring public safety is a basic fundamental right!! Strong awareness & strict action is needed against any sort of road rage! No justification at all."