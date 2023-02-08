A history of Ben Affleck in memes as his 'miserable' expressions at Grammys go viral

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards 2023. (Image: TheBiancaT/Twitter)

Multi-millionaire actor Ben Affleck dons many hats. He is a writer, filmmaker, director, one half of Hollywood power couple ‘Bennifer’ and also the subject of many, many memes.

Recently, his exasperated appearance at the Grammy Awards with wife Jennifer Lopez shot him to meme fame once again with Twitter working tirelessly to produce hilarious content. He didn’t seem to be enjoying himself even during the performances and his disdain was evident from clips and photos from the show. But this is not Affleck’s first brush with internet fame.

As Ben Affleck rises up the meme ladder, we look back at the times Ben Affleck was just the meme everyone needed.

Dunkin’ Donuts Ben Affleck

The actor’s love for Dunkin’ Donuts is public knowledge. Many a times, Affleck has been photographed with Dunkin’ snacks giving rise to a large number of memes. This came full circle when he was clicked working at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through, happily taking orders for customers.



no one has ever seen Ben Affleck smile this hard in Hollywood. man needs to quit his job and start picking up shifts at Dunkin' pic.twitter.com/eqyMMoJ6jU

— Fletcher Peters (@fIetcherpeters) January 10, 2023



ben affleck looking like he'd rather be at dunkin donuts right now pic.twitter.com/6GUHTdWbAs

— joe (@maloonds) February 6, 2023

During a 2016 interview with fellow actor Henry Cavill over Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice movie reviews, Affleck looked sad and into the distance as his colleague answers questions. Cue sad music in the background, and voila, the sad Affleck memes were born.



The fact that there are multiple memes of Ben Affleck looking like he's barely surviving social interaction is funny, relatable af and honestly kind of sad. pic.twitter.com/8jvkVLsV6Z

— Fareed the Bothersome (@FareedBlackman) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck smoking a cigarette, completely exhausted and as if he had given up, was another viral sensation the same year. He was clicked with his eyes closed, with a cigarette in hand, standing outside, looking like he had the weight of the world lifted from his shoulders as he took a puff.



i really didn’t think ben affleck could out do his iconic exhausted meme lol pic.twitter.com/XzlVVneVQc

— Zoe (@secretcake_) February 6, 2023

Another meme showing Ben Affleck passed out on the deck of a yacht became a hot favourite after his wedding to Jennifer Lopez.



Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/ORuSeDMrEv — Jeff Zhang (@strangeharbors) July 25, 2022

Add all these memes to the recent Grammy memes, and Ben Affleck is an Oscar winner for best performance in a meme, consistently through the years.