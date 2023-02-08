A history of Ben Affleck in memes as his 'miserable' expressions at Grammys go viral

Multi-millionaire actor Ben Affleck dons many hats. He is a writer, filmmaker, director, one half of Hollywood power couple ‘Bennifer’ and also the subject of many, many memes.
Recently, his exasperated appearance at the Grammy Awards with wife Jennifer Lopez shot him to meme fame once again with Twitter working tirelessly to produce hilarious content. He didn’t seem to be enjoying himself even during the performances and his disdain was evident from clips and photos from the show. But this is not Affleck’s first brush with internet fame.
As Ben Affleck rises up the meme ladder, we look back at the times Ben Affleck was just the meme everyone needed.
Dunkin’ Donuts Ben Affleck
Which Ben Affleck with Dunkin Donuts are you today? pic.twitter.com/16IgMORtWW
no one has ever seen Ben Affleck smile this hard in Hollywood. man needs to quit his job and start picking up shifts at Dunkin' pic.twitter.com/eqyMMoJ6jU
Sad Affleck
ben affleck looking like he'd rather be at dunkin donuts right now pic.twitter.com/6GUHTdWbAs
Tired Affleck
The fact that there are multiple memes of Ben Affleck looking like he's barely surviving social interaction is funny, relatable af and honestly kind of sad. pic.twitter.com/8jvkVLsV6Z
Content Affleck
i really didn’t think ben affleck could out do his iconic exhausted meme lol pic.twitter.com/XzlVVneVQc
Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/ORuSeDMrEv