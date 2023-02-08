English
    A history of Ben Affleck in memes as his 'miserable' expressions at Grammys go viral

    Ben Affleck was at the Grammy Awards on February 6 where his lack of interest became meme fodder for the internet.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards 2023. (Image: TheBiancaT/Twitter)

    Multi-millionaire actor Ben Affleck dons many hats. He is a writer, filmmaker, director, one half of Hollywood power couple ‘Bennifer’ and also the subject of many, many memes.

    Recently, his exasperated appearance at the Grammy Awards with wife Jennifer Lopez shot him to meme fame once again with Twitter working tirelessly to produce hilarious content. He didn’t seem to be enjoying himself even during the performances and his disdain was evident from clips and photos from the show. But this is not Affleck’s first brush with internet fame.

    As Ben Affleck rises up the meme ladder, we look back at the times Ben Affleck was just the meme everyone needed.

    Dunkin’ Donuts Ben Affleck


    Sad Affleck


    Tired Affleck


    Content Affleck



     