    Ben Affleck becomes meme fodder for Twitter after looking 'miserable' at Grammys

    Ben Affleck, accompanying wife Jennifer Lopez to the Grammy Awards, became meme fodder for Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
    Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards 2023. (Image: TheBiancaT/Twitter)

    Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in attendance at the Grammy Awards on February 6 where the former’s expressions and clear lack of interest at the occasion became meme fodder for the internet so much so that the Oscar-winning actor is still trending on Twitter.

    The newly-weds, who rekindled their romance after decades, were seen sitting in the audience where Lopez, also a musician apart from an actor, was seen enjoying the performances and the show while Affleck was seen mostly with a grim expression.

    He did try to hide his dismay but the internet – full of hawks – were quick to point out that despite being a great actor, he wasn’t doing a good job at hiding his so-called misery.

    “Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party,” tweeted a user.