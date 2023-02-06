Ben Affleck becomes meme fodder for Twitter after looking 'miserable' at Grammys

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Grammy Awards 2023. (Image: TheBiancaT/Twitter)

Hollywood power couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in attendance at the Grammy Awards on February 6 where the former’s expressions and clear lack of interest at the occasion became meme fodder for the internet so much so that the Oscar-winning actor is still trending on Twitter.

The newly-weds, who rekindled their romance after decades, were seen sitting in the audience where Lopez, also a musician apart from an actor, was seen enjoying the performances and the show while Affleck was seen mostly with a grim expression.

He did try to hide his dismay but the internet – full of hawks – were quick to point out that despite being a great actor, he wasn’t doing a good job at hiding his so-called misery.

“Ben Affleck is every guy at his wife’s work party,” tweeted a user.

“Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you,” tweeted another.

Read More

Let’s take a look at the hilarious tweets and memes at the expense of Affleck, who has been memefied several times before.

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1

— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck is every introvert everywhere. You can see his batteries draining in real time. Man is already at 23% #GRAMMYs #SaveBen pic.twitter.com/Yv5zmzbPhr

— Dr. Kinda Decent Human (@amsi81) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck wants to go home Jen. Everyone in this video looks like they are vibing to a different song pic.twitter.com/a3KlNyVskD

— Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck worrying if P Diddy was going to perform in 50 Years of Hip Hop …. pic.twitter.com/JEhzDApVTa

— Stacy Wofsy (@wofsy_stacy) February 6, 2023

When the publicist checks Twitter tells your wife to make you smile for the camera.

Oh Ben Affleck #GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 https://t.co/ml4fgyBMVp pic.twitter.com/QhrNR9ZXOz

— Mykl (@ChezWu) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck looks like he’s thinking about the best sandwich he ever ate in his life and then remembering that place closed down. pic.twitter.com/BUC9trJUEb

— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 6, 2023

Someone please check on Ben Affleck #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/W8A5hVb6LJ

— Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 6, 2023

us: enjoying some of the best music motown has put out.

— aaron. (@theaaronwash) February 6, 2023

Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq

— wine mom yor forger (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023

There are thousands of tweets on just Ben Affleck from the Grammy’s that saw Beyonce create history with 32 wins. Harry Styles won the Album of the Year for “Harry’s House” while Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Ozzy Osbourne, Kendrick Lamar and Michael Buble were among other winners.