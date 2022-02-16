‘Old is always gold’: Disco king Bappi Lahiri’s last Instagram post

Musician and singer Bappi Lahiri is credited with popularising disco music in the Hindi film industry. (Image posted on Instagram by Bappi Lahiri)

India is mourning the death of legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who was the inimitable disco king of Bollywood. Lahiri gave the film industry many memorable songs, including the iconic Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki and Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost.

Bappi Lahiri, 69, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. His death led to an outpouring of grief across the country. Politicians, film industry members and Lahiri’s countless admirers took to social media to post tributes for him.

Many came back to his last post on Instagram. Three days ago, Lahiri had posted a black-and-white picture of himself with the caption “old is always gold”. He was seen sporting sunglasses and chunky bracelets in the photo.

The legendary artist was known for his love for jewellery and was always seen sporting layers of necklaces.

Instagram users left admiring comments below Lahiri last post. “You always have the best and memorable place in our lives,” wrote a person named Kanishka Thakur.

Another user said: “We will miss you Dada. The legend of our music industry.”

Surabhi Prabhu, a model, revisited her experience of working with Lahiri. “Rest in peace Bappi da,” she said. “I had the pleasure of working with you in a music video as a lead in the very starting of my career. I shall treasure all the memories of that shoot. Rest in peace my favourite star.”