    Remembering Bappi Lahiri: 5 hit songs by the disco king

    Bappi Lahiri is known for popularising disco music in the Hindi film industry. He composed music for films like ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Himmatwala’, ‘Namak Halal’ and ‘Sharaabi’.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
    Iconic singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri has died at the age of 69.

    Iconic singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri died in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 69-year-old had been battling many health problems.

    Bappi Lahiri is known for popularising disco music in the Hindi film industry. He composed music for films like Disco Dancer, Himmatwala, Namak Halal, Gang Leader and Sharaabi, among others.

    Tributes poured in for Lahiri from politicians and film industry members. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his music was all-encompassing and beautifully expressed diverse emotions.

    “People across generations could relate to his works,” the prime minister added. “His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

    As the country mourns Lahiri, here is a look back on some of his best-known songs.

    I Am a Disco Dancer

    Lahiri gave Hindi cinema its most iconic disco song I Am a Disco Dancer in 1982. The song, from the movie Disco Dancer starring Mithun Chakraborty, has been composed by Lahiri and sung by Vijay Benedict.

    Raat Baaki, Baat Baaki

    Lahiri was the music director for this memorable song from the 1982 movie Namak Halal starring Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi and Waheeda Rehman. Lahiri also sang it alongside Asha Bhonsle.

     Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost

    Lahiri sang  Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost for the movie Aap Ki Khatir (1977). The song was picturised on Vinod Khanna.

    Ye Naina, Ye Kajal

    Lahiri was the music composer for this song by the evergreen Kishore Kumar. It is from the 1978 film Dil Se Mile Dil. Amit Khanna wrote the song’s lyrics.

    Inteha Ho Gayi

    Lahiri was the music director for his song from the Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada-starrer Sharaabi (1984). It was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle Music Director. Anjaan was the lyricist for the song.
