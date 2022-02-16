English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Bappi Lahiri dies at 69: India remembers the disco king

    Bappi Lahir dies: Bappi Lahiri's last Bollywood song "Bankas" was for "Baaghi 3" in 2020. His last onscreen appearance was with Salman Khan on Big Boss 15,

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
    Bappi Lahiri dies: Bappi Lahiri popularised disco music in India in the 1980s and 1990s.

    Bappi Lahiri dies: Bappi Lahiri popularised disco music in India in the 1980s and 1990s.


    Iconic Bollywood singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, also known as "Disco King", died in a Mumbai hospital today following multiple health issues, news agency PTI reported. He was 69.

    His death comes less than a fortnight after music icon Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92.

    Moments after the news broke, social media was filled with tributes to Lahiri. People from all walks of life, including expressed their shock and grief. His trademark look, with gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, endeared him further to his fans.

    “A legend rests in peace. Deeply saddened by the demise of popular music composer & singer Sh Bappi Lahiri Ji. My condolences to his family, fans & admirers. Om Shanti,” Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Saddened by the passing away of singer, composer and musician Bappi Lahiri ji. In a short span we have lost two legends in music #LataDi and #BappiDa, May their soulful voice and compositions reverberate in Heaven for eternity,” the BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said on Twitter.

    Actor Ajay Devgn said on Twitter, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha and Disco Dancer.”

    Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recalled the time he worked closely with Lahiri for for an ad film. “Man of incredible melody and talent,” he tweeted.

    Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh said Lahiri will be "fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages."

    Bappi Lahiri is best known for his works in "Wardat", "Disco Dancer", "Namak Halaal", "Dance Dance", "Commando", "Saheb", "Gang Leader", "Sailaab" and "Sharaabi".  He popularised disco music in India in the 1980s and 1990s.

    His last Bollywood song "Bankas" was for "Baaghi 3" in 2020. His last onscreen appearance was with Salman Khan on Big Boss 15, where he promoted grandson Swasti's new song Baccha Party.

    Lahiri's neighbour and fellow Bollywood veteran, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was among the first to condole the death, tweeting: "Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar Bappi Lahiriji. Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts. Om Shanti!"
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bappi Lahiri #Bollywood #Lata Mangeshkar #music
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 08:19 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.