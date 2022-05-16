Asked about possibility of second Donald Trump presidency, wife Melania said...

Melania Trump as asked about the possibility of a second term as First Lady.

Melania Trump has not ruled out returning to the White House. The Former First Lady hinted at the possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency in her first sit-down interview since leaving the White House.

"I think we achieved a lot in four years of the Trump administration," Melania Trump told Fox Nation in an interview that aired Sunday.

When interviewer Pete Hegseth asked her if she believed the White House could be her home again, Trump said: “To be the First Lady of the United States was my greatest honour, and I think we achieved a lot in the four years of the Trump administration.”

“Never say never,” she added.

During the interview, Melania Trump spoke about the criticism she faced as First Lady, her NFT project and more. She accused the media of being biased against her as she said, “They're biased, and they have likes and dislikes. "It's so obvious, and I think American people and everyone sees it.”

“I have much more important things to do, and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue,” she said, apparently in reference to the fact that she was never on the cover of the Conde Nast publication during the time Donald Trump was in office.

In contrast, Michelle Obama, her predecessor, appeared on the cover of Vogue three times. The current FLOTUS, Jill Biden, has also appeared on the cover of the magazine, as has US Vice President Kamala Harris.





