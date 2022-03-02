Ashneer Grover says 'have no qualms sleeping on the floor' day after quitting BharatPe

Ashneer Grover and the photo of the bed he shared on LinkedIn.

Hours after being stripped off his co-founder and managing director titles at BharatPe and a day after quitting the fintech firm, Ashneer Grover on Wednesday lashed out at the board for the statement issued against him.

He said that although he has been accused of living a lavish life at the company's expense, he does not mind sleeping on the floor while trying to raise funds for the company.

Grover, who claims to be in US and UK, shared a lengthy post on LinkedIn, hitting back at the fintech company after it released a statement claiming Grover has been "spinning lies and hurling baseless allegations and threats" against the company.

BharatPe added that Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhu Jain Grover "engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds" and, as a result, he "is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company".

Read more: BharatPe Saga: Madhuri Jain Grover says ‘time to move on’ after deleting tweets, videos against the company

To which Grover responded: "I am appalled at the personal nature of the BharatPe board's statement, but not surprised. It comes from a position of personal hatred and low thinking."

Listing his contribution to the company, Grover wrote on LinkedIn: "I think the Board needs to be reminded of $1M of secondary shares investors bought from me in Series C, $2.5M in Series D and $8.5M in Series E."

He then added that he has been "on the road in US and UK raising $370M Series E".

Commenting on the "lavish lifestyle" that he and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover has been accused of leading on the company's money, Ashneer Grover said, "I indeed have a very lavish lifestyle. I get invited by friends with open hearts to their homes, where I have no qualms sleeping on the floor." With the post Grover shared a photo of a bed laid out on the floor.

"And this is when I am on the road in US and UK raising $370M Series E. And I've the right to stay in any lavish hotel and charge it on the company issued credit card in my pocket. Those who haven't built from scratch will never understand the Founder's mentality," he added.

The post on LinkedIn has gone viral with more than 20 thousand likes within two hours of being shared.