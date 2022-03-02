English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    Ashneer Grover hits back at BharatPe board, says appalled but not surprised by allegations

    Rubbishing BharatPe's allegation of fraud and financial misdoing by him to bankroll a lavish lifestyle, the former MD Ashneer Grover said the only thing lavish about him are his dreams

    Priyanka Sahay
    March 02, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover

    Bharat Pe co-founder Ashneer Grover

    Ashneer Grover hit back at the board of BharatPe saying he is appalled by the company alleging fraud and financial misdoing by himself and family "in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles", adding that the only thing lavish about him are his dreams.

    "I am appalled at the personal nature of the company’s statement, but not surprised. It comes from a position of personal hatred and low thinking," he told Moneycontrol.

    "The only thing lavish about me is my dreams and ability to achieve them against all odds through hard work and enterprise," he added.

    In a serious charge against Grover, BharatPe today said, "The Grover family and their relatives engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, including, but not limited to, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s expense account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles."

    The company also said it reserved the right to legal action against the embattled cofounder who quit yesterday as managing director and board director hours after an extensive late night board meeting.

    Close

    Related stories

    The statement follows a governance review tabled by the board on March 1, opening up a fresh battlefront between the two sides.

    Grover added that the investors bought around $12 million worth of secondary shares from him in Series C, D and E rounds collectively.

    He once again attacked the legal firms and consulting agencies associated with BharatPe for their role in the governance review process.

    "I would also want to learn who among Amarchand, PwC and A&M (Alvarez and Marsal) has started doing audit on ‘lavishness’ of one’s lifestyle?" he said.

     
    Priyanka Sahay
    Tags: #Ashneer Grover #BharatPe #Madhuri Grover
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 12:56 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.