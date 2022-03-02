BharatPe Saga: Madhuri Jain Grover says ‘time to move on’ after deleting tweets, videos against the company

Madhuri Jain Grover [Image: Instagram/madsj30]

Madhuri Jain Grover, BharatPe's former Head of Controls, said it was time to move ahead in life away from the endless "media drama". The wife of founder and former Managing Director (MD) Ashneer Grover said this soon after deleting her series of tweets and videos criticising the activities at the company .

Jain, whose service had earlier been terminated by BharatPe, launched a Twitter attack on the company. She posted multiple videos of the office where employees could be seen partying.

BharatPe board has accused Ashneer Grover and family of misappropriating funds. The board released a statement on March 2 that said Grover was no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company, as a result of his misdeeds. According to the statement, the company reserves the right to pursue legal action against him and his family.

She earlier alleged that that she had been treated like an "object".

"Now you may indulge in your ‘drunken orgies’ without having to wait for me (righteous lady) to leave office. Slow clap," read her tweet that has now been deleted.

"We have already made our point about the nature of personally targeted, biassed and deplorable conduct of the company with respect to Ashneer, me and our family. We stand by each of our statements but it’s time for us to move ahead towards positivity and away from this endless media drama," she told Moneycontrol.

She has also deleted audio clips of a conversation between the company's co-founder Bhavik Koladia, Grover and the board chairman Rajnish Kumar where Grover was requested to come for a meeting. Grover had accused Kumar, a veteran of the banking industry and former chairman of SBI and Koladia, of engaging in a parallel conversation with him at a time when a governance review was on.