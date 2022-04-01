English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    April Fool’s Day: 4 disastrous pranks, from school shooting to volcanic eruption

    April Fool's Day: Read about the pranks that inevitably led to arrests and sackings.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST
    April Fool's Day: Ideas so bad they were sure to backfire. (Representational image)

    April Fool's Day: Ideas so bad they were sure to backfire. (Representational image)

    Pranks have the tendency to go horribly wrong, and this is most clearly demonstrated on April Fool’s Day. Here is a look at four April Fool’s pranks over the years that proved disastrous.

    School shooting prank

    On April Fool’s day in 2014, Angela Timmons, a woman working at a school South Carolina, texted her daughter in New York that there was a shooter on campus.

    Timmons' daughter called 911 and the police rushed to the spot, only to find out that it was a prank, according a report in a New York daily.

    The woman was arrested and charged for breaching peace and disturbing a school, according to the report.

    Close

    Related stories

    Volcanic eruption Prank

    In 1980, a television channel in Massachusetts aired a fake news report about a volcanic eruption in Milton town as an April Fool’s Day prank, causing people to try and flee their homes in panic. The producer of the broadcast was sacked.

    The end of the world

    In 1940, Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, one of the United States’ most popular museums, put out a press release announcing the end of the world, triggering confusion and panic.

    “Your worst fears that the world will end are confirmed by astronomers of Franklin Institute, Philadelphia,” the note said, according to Gizmodo website. This is no April Fool joke. Confirmation can be obtained from Wagner Schlesinger, director of the Fels Planetarium of this city.”

    The prank was meant to promote a new exhibit at the museum but ended up in the sacking of press agent William Castellini.

    Prank leading to cliff collapse

    In 2001, a radio jockey in England’s seaside Brighton city announced that a replica of the ill-fated Titanic could be seen from the cliffs at Beachy Head. Hundreds of people gathered to watch the replica. The cliffs reportedly developed cracks because of the rush and collapsed a few days later.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #April Fools Day #April Fools Pranks #pranks
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 12:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.