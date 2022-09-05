Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation: Woman who lost her hands, doctors who replaced them

Hand transplant receiver Monika More and industrialist Anand Mahindra. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/twitter)

For his #Mondaymorning motivation Anand Mahindra shared the story of Mumbai's Monika More who, after losing her hands in an accident, got a successful transplant thanks to "heroic surgeons" at Global Hospital and to donors who contributed to her surgery.

Mahindra had also donated to the cause in 2020 while urging others to join in. On Monday, More came to meet the industrialist to thank him for his support.



Monika lost her hands in an accident but transplants were performed by heroic surgeons at Global Hospital Mumbai. Monika came to thank me for my contribution to the crowdfunding campaign but I needed to thank her & the Hospital team for inspiring me. They’re my #MondayMotivation https://t.co/UPGN4KvfQR pic.twitter.com/zUMZrGJ69c

"Monika lost her hands in an accident but transplants were performed by heroic surgeons at Global Hospital Mumbai. Monika came to thank me for my contribution to the crowdfunding campaign but I needed to thank her and the hospital team for inspiring me. They’re my #MondayMotivation," Anand Mahindra tweeted.

Monika More lost her hands in 2014 after falling into the gap between a train and a platform at Mumbai's Ghatkopar station.

According to hand and reconstructive micro-surgeon Nilesh Satbhai, More's was the first case of successful bilateral hand transplant in western India.



Sincere appeal for generous contributions for #MonikaMore, the recipient of the first bilateral hand transplant of Western India#HandTransplant #OrganDonation #GlobalHospitalMumbai#MakeAChange Extend your helping hand for Monika More's Hands https://t.co/443czJR5dV pic.twitter.com/ZXrpDBMqa0 — Nilesh Satbhai (@NileshSatbhai) September 28, 2020

More's hospital bill amounted to Rs 36 lakh, a report in Times of India stated, which was paid in part by donations from a crowdfunding campaign while the rest was taken care of by the hospital.