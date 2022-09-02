English
    'Almost safe leadership bets': Anand Mahindra as list of Indian-origin CEOs expand with Laxman Narasimhan

    Laxman Narasimhan, 55, who previously held top positions at Reckitt Benckiser Group and PepsiCo, will join Starbucks on October 1.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 02, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    Starbucks Corp.'s soon-to-be CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

    Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an article about the appointment of Laxman Narasimhan as the Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks, the latest to enter the expanding list of Indian-origin bosses of top global firms.

    “What was initially a trickle of water has turned into a Tsunami. The appointment of Indian-origin CEOs at the world’s most iconic companies is now an unstoppable trend. International boardrooms consider them to be almost ‘safe’ leadership bets,” Mahindra tweeted.

    His tweet to his 9.7 million followers was liked over 1,700 times. Mahindra, extremely active on Twitter, routinely shares his opinion on big news and also posts videos of innovation from across the country.

    Narasimhan, 55, who previously held top positions at Reckitt Benckiser Group and PepsiCo, will join the coffee giant on October 1. He is a consumer-industry veteran and is an engineering graduate from Pune University.

    Read more: All about Pune-educated Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks

    After completing his engineering studies, he went to the US to get a Master's degree in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania.

    Later on, he obtained an MBA degree in finance from the university's Wharton business school.

    Also read: As Starbucks appoints Indian-origin CEO, requests on Twitter for filter coffee, Hyderabadi biscuits

    Narasimhan is succeeding American businessman and author Howard Schultz as the CEO of Starbucks.

    He joins the likes of other top CEOs in conglomerates like Sundar Pichai (Alphabet), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Parag Agrawal (Twitter), Leena Nair (Chanel), Arvind Krishna (IBM) and Shantanu Narayen (Adobe) among several others.
