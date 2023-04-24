Anand Mahindra's 'Monday Motivation' clip features an obstacle course and an unflinching contestant. Watch

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.5 million strong Twitter family.

Billionaire Anand Mahindra is back with this week’s dose of “Monday Motivation”. Sharing a viral clip of an unflinching man completing an obstacle course in minutes without any hurdles was the industrialist’s pick this week.

“That’s how I’d like to start my week. Well, even if I end up making a few missteps, this how I will IMAGINE my day going,” the Mahindra Group Chairman wrote explaining that “the power of visualisation makes reality possible”. He added “#MondayMotivaton” in the tweet.

The 19-second clip shows a young man just sprinting through what looks like a difficult obstacle course without the slightest tumble. His speed is maintained and in just 19 seconds, the contestant had without any sign of slowing down, zoomed through every obstacle including running on a narrow beam, jumping off from one course to another and a little climb up the top to hit the buzzer.

People on Twitter were mighty impressed with the man’s skill and the clip has 4.4 million views.



That’s how I’d like to start my week. Well, even if I end up making a few missteps, this how I will IMAGINE my day going. The power of visualisation makes reality possible.#MondayMotivaton pic.twitter.com/5NG9G6q5bM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2023

“I believe it's important to note that visualization alone is not enough. It must be combined with action & hard work to turn dreams into reality. Visualization can provide the motivation & inspiration to take action, but it's up to us to put in the work to make it happen,” one user wrote adding to Mahindra’s advice.

“Visualisation can improve performance. Athletes who visualise themselves performing at their best are more likely to perform well IRL situations. Similarly, when people visualise themselves achieving their goal, they are more likely to take the necessary steps to make it happen,” another user wrote.

Another comment read: “The reason why visualization is so powerful is that it helps us tap into the power of the subconscious mind. Our subconscious mind is responsible for many of our beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors, and it can be influenced by the mental images we create in our minds.”

