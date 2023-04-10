Anand Mahindra's 'think differently' advice from penguin march clip is his 'Monday Motivation'. Watch

Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation video features a huddle of penguins. (Image: Screengrab from video @GY18164253/Twitter)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s weekly “Monday Motivation” tweet this week features a penguin march but with one anomaly.

The clip shows a huddle of penguins marching in the snow except one which just slid along the way on its belly. “If you want to get noticed, think differently,” Mahindra, 67, wrote as his takeaway from the video.

“These Penguins are marching in a regimented manner, one after the other with a similar gait. But which one did you notice? The one sliding along on its belly, I would bet. If you want to get noticed, think differently. #MondayMotivation,” he tweeted.

The 45-second clip has over 3,300 likes within hours of being posted to his 10.4 million Twitter family.



These Penguins are marching in a regimented manner, one after the other with a similar gait. But which one did you notice? The one sliding along on its belly, I would bet. If you want to get noticed, think differently. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/TFxorCsU3T — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 10, 2023

Penguins are well-known for their unique behavior of marching in a regimented manner. This behavior is particularly striking when they are on land, as they waddle and bob their heads up and down in unison. This type of movement is known as "tobogganing," and it allows the penguins to conserve energy while moving across the ice and snow.

The reason why penguins march in such an organized fashion is to maintain their body heat. The Antarctic can be an extremely harsh environment, and penguins must work together to stay warm. By huddling together and moving in unison, they are able to share their body heat and keep each other warm. This is particularly important when they are on land, as the cold ground can quickly sap their body heat.

Read: Anand Mahindra's 'Monday Motivation' tweet has a 'holistic philosophy' and some advice

Users commented their takeaways from the clip.

“The thing is, can one really think differently with the motive of getting noticed? On the contrary, I think it happens when their is no motive and pure awareness persists,” wrote one.

“To stand out and catch attention, think creatively and approach things from a unique perspective. Don't be afraid to take risks and try something new, as the greatest ideas often come from thinking outside of the box,” wrote another.

“Actually, if you have noticed in the background, there is a more exploratory and enterprising one that took off in a different direction,” one comment read.

“With simplicity and focus one can move the mountain and the courage to follow your heart will keep you separate from the crowd,” another comment read.