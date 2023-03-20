Anand Mahindra's 'Monday Motivation' tweet has a 'holistic philosophy' and some advice

Anand Mahindra regularly tweets to his 10.4 million strong Twitter family.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra’s weekly “Monday Motivation” tweet is here to beat your start-of-the-week blues. A venn diagram that shows where is a person living – in the past, present or future is what Mahindra said he keeps looking at frequently.

He had a piece of advice with his Monday Motivation too – focus on the present.

“A chart I keep glancing at. It’s a holistic philosophy but particularly useful when starting a new week. Don’t get stuck in regrets about the last week or paralysed by fear of the future. Stay mindful and focused on the present moment. One step after the other. #MondayMotivation,” the Chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote to his 10.4 million Twitter followers.

While guilt, shame, regret, depression, and overanalyzing are categorized into “past”, the “future” consisted of anxiety, what-ifs, fear of the unknown and pessimism. So essentially, people who feel more like the former are living in the past while the ones who are like the latter are thinking too much about the future.

Those living in the present, however, have entirely different characteristics. Clarity, acceptance, joy of being, understanding, inner peace, and gratitude are listed under the “present” tab.

The tweet was viewed over a lakh times and users also shared their views on the matter.

“A simple but powerful mindset change,” one user wrote. “Some of us like to live in the more positive future too,” wrote another.

“Exactly the tweet one needs to see to start his/her week right,” one comment read. “Being wholly present at the present moment is the luxury of life. Ultimate focus on every minute details of the present moment is the luxury of life,” read another.

Mahindra regularly shares motivational posts and videos with his Twitter family. The 67-year-old tycoon’s “Monday Motivation” series of tweets are weekly staple on his timeline.