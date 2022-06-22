English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Anand Mahindra won't recommend picking a fight with British Indian. Here's why

    The 31-year-old broke the British record deadlift at 375 kg in the 120 kg weight division at the event held in Manchester.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
    Sharing a congratulatory tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote that Inderraj Singh was

    Sharing a congratulatory tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote that Inderraj Singh was "one gentleman I would not recommend picking a fight with."


    Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared the news of British Indian Inderraj Singh creating a new deadlift record at the recent All England Championships. The industrialist added in the congratulatory tweet that Singh was "one gentleman I would not recommend picking a fight with."

    The 31-year-old broke the British record deadlift at 375 kg in the 120 kg weight division at the event held in Manchester.

    The Bristol based army veteran, who had in the past faced serious injuries, had in 2019 won gold at an international powerlifting meet in Canada , reported Repel Bullies. Interestingly, Singh had taken up weight-lifting only to help rehabilitate muscle problems in the back.

    Read more: Agnipath protests: Anand Mahindra says his company will recruit Agniveers

    Close

    Related stories

    The publication added that Singh had injured his back during his six years with the British Army. During the first few months, after the injury he was unable to run or even walk for long periods, the report added.

    Meanwhile, Twitter users congratulated Singh for this feat.


    After creating the new record, Singh is now preparing for the next championship. "As much as I'm looking forward to the next competition, I'm looking forward to growing, more!" he shared on Instagram.

    Read more: Anand Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, 2 others nominated as directors on RBI board
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #All England Championships #Anand Mahindra #England #Inderraj SIngh #weightlifting
    first published: Jun 22, 2022 01:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.