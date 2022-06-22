Anand Mahindra won't recommend picking a fight with British Indian. Here's why

Sharing a congratulatory tweet, Anand Mahindra wrote that Inderraj Singh was "one gentleman I would not recommend picking a fight with."

Anand Mahindra on Wednesday shared the news of British Indian Inderraj Singh creating a new deadlift record at the recent All England Championships. The industrialist added in the congratulatory tweet that Singh was "one gentleman I would not recommend picking a fight with."

The 31-year-old broke the British record deadlift at 375 kg in the 120 kg weight division at the event held in Manchester.



This is one gentleman I would not recommend picking a fight with … https://t.co/xtoYwwvxq9

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 21, 2022

The Bristol based army veteran, who had in the past faced serious injuries, had in 2019 won gold at an international powerlifting meet in Canada , reported Repel Bullies . Interestingly, Singh had taken up weight-lifting only to help rehabilitate muscle problems in the back.

The publication added that Singh had injured his back during his six years with the British Army. During the first few months, after the injury he was unable to run or even walk for long periods, the report added.

Meanwhile, Twitter users congratulated Singh for this feat.



SINGH SETS NEW BRITISH DEAD LIFT RECORD! Congratulations to Inderraj Singh on breaking the British 120kg weight division deadlifting record with a mind-blowing 375kg lift at the recent all England Championships!#SINGH IS KING! pic.twitter.com/bMo4uuUsZa — The Turban Talk (@turban_talk) June 17, 2022





British Sikh sets Britain’s new deadlift record!

Congratulations to Inderraj Singh on breaking the British 120kg weight division deadlifting record with a mind-blowing 375kg lift at the recent All England Championships! We Indian shine everywhere!#ChampionsForLife pic.twitter.com/kKP1kgTnCa — Chiranjiv Patel (@ChiranjivPatel) June 22, 2022

After creating the new record, Singh is now preparing for the next championship. "As much as I'm looking forward to the next competition, I'm looking forward to growing, more!" he shared on Instagram.