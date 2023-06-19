How Air India fuelled Anand Mahindra's dreams: the story of a postcard

Anand Mahindra shared a story in his Father's Day message on Sunday. (Photo credit (left): twitter.com/@anandmahindra).

Anand Mahindra on Sunday went down memory lane and shared a story with his father on Father's Day, where he spoke about a message he gave him and his sister in 1962.

Mahindra said that after his father reached Europe, he sent a postcard to him and his sister in which he wrote, "When you grow up, you will visit many exciting places…in planes larger & faster than this one."

"Parents have the ability to spark the imagination and aspirations of their children through even tiny pieces of communication. From my old scrabbook, I found this message my father sent my sister & I in 1962, while he was in Europe. We had gone to the airport to see him off & this postcard was sent shortly after he landed. “When you grow up, you will visit many exciting places…in planes larger & faster than this one.” Messages like this must have been responsible for my fascination with the acceleration of technology. (And incidentally, this postcard will make young people understand how Air India fuelled our dreams!) On #FathersDay I hope he is enjoying many more flights in other universes!" Mahindra wrote on Twitter on Sunday.



The tweet generated numerous responses, many of whom praised Mahindra for his message on Father's Day.

"You are a excellent role model in your field, regardless of what critics claim. Keep it up Mahindra Ji," one user wrote.

"Great memory and surprised you kept dad's post card safely for so many years! Real love for father! True your dad's predictions have come true, only that the charm of flying is lost due to increased frequency of travel!" another user wrote.

