    Anand Mahindra reacts to Elon Musk-Bernard Arnault lunch meet in Paris

    Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault met for lunch in Paris on Friday. Photos from their meeting were shared on Instagram by the latter's oldest son Antoine Arnault.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 18, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
    Anand Mahindra

    Anand Mahindra reacted to Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault meeting for lunch in Paris.

    Anand Mahindra responded to the lunch meet between Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault on, saying that his wife was wondering who paid for the lunch.


    "My wife was wondering who paid for the lunch…@elonmusk," Mahindra wrote on Twitter on Sunday.


    The tweet generated several replies, many of whom suggested the payment may have been made by the restaurant they own.

    "The restaurant! Ofcourse! Free marketing for them," one user wrote.

    "Restaurant must have paid them to come and have lunch/dinner and stay :)," another user wrote.

    "They must have eaten at a restaurant they own," a third user wrote.

    Musk and Arnault met for lunch in Paris on Friday. Photos from their meeting were shared on Instagram by the latter's oldest son Antoine Arnault.

    Arnault is the chairman and CEO of the LVMH empire and is worth a staggering $233 billion – just a couple of billions short of Musk, the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX whose net worth is $236.9 billion, as per Forbes.

    Musk is in Paris to speak at the Viva Technology event. He will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron to promote France as a possible country for one of Tesla's factories as well as to discuss tech regulation.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jun 18, 2023 11:55 am