Anand Mahindra responds to moving video shared by Harsh Goenka: ‘Resonates with us elderly parents’

RPG Group Chairperson Harsh Goenka recently took to Twitter to share a moving video about parent-child relationship and it struck a chord with many, including industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The video compared parents to erasers and children to pencils. It said like erasers, parents wear away with time, trying to rectify the mistakes of their children.

"Take care of your parents, treat them with kindness and most importantly, love them," a message at the end of the clip said.

Responding to the clip, Anand Mahindra, 67, said it naturally resonated with elderly parents like him. "A very poignant message," he added.



A very poignant message that naturally resonates with us elderly parents. But it also occurred to me, Harsh, that often, many children in the world have to spend much of their lives erasing the mistakes & missteps of their parents! @hvgoenka https://t.co/G17NAU4jBC July 3, 2022

Then, the Mahindra Group chief pointed out that often, children and parents exchange roles.

"Often, many children in the world have to spend much of their lives erasing the mistakes and missteps of their parents," he added.

Other social media users also reflected on the touching message.

"Such a beautiful message for the day," wrote a user named Tarana Hussain. "The love of parents cannot be compared to anything in this world. Their love remains with us always even after they are gone. I hope everyone will agree with me on this."

"Wonderful touching message Harsh ji," another Twitter account said. "We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves."

Some spoke about the pain of losing their parents.

"I lost my mother last week," said a user named Ashish Sharma. "Who is going to erase my mistakes now?"

"I lost my parents in a span of 6 years," another person said. "The great thing is they let me find my original personality and creative interests. This made me think of my mistakes and the corrective measures they took and any repetitions."