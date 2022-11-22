Anand Mahindra introduces 'Ajitas', 'brother' of Adidas shoe

Anand Mahindra tweeted a photo of an 'Ajitas' show. (Image credit: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who rarely misses sharing what catches his eye on social media, on Tuesday, tweeted a photo of an Adidas shoe rip-off, offering an explanation linking the original brand and the duplicate.

The white sneaker in Mahindra’s tweet has “Ajitas” written on it. Except for that, it looks nearly similar to an Adidas shoe.



Completely logical. It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam? pic.twitter.com/7W5RMzO2fB

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2022

“Completely logical. It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family)?” Mahindra tweeted.

The photo, which collected over 10,000 ‘likes’ in a few hours, prompted many others on Twitter to share similarly-sounding names of the duplicate versions of well-known brands.

In November last year, Mahindra, 67, had highlighted a company that makes sneakers made out of garbage. He had also hinted at a promise to invest in the company, Thaely, when they raise funds.

Anand Mahindra, who has over 10 million followers on Twitter, uses the platform to share anything that catches his attention, from viral videos, to memes to important issues. He regularly interacts with his followers, responding to their posts. He is one of the most active Indian business leaders on Twitter.

He reached the 10 million follower-mark on Twitter earlier this month. “My reaction when I saw this milestone in the number of followers. Hard to believe I have a family this large. (Clearly violating Family Planning guidelines!) A huge thank you to all for your interest and your belief in me. Let’s stay connected," he had tweeted.