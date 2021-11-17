MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Anand Mahindra wants a pair of sneakers made from garbage, by 23-year-old's start-up

Anand Mahindra shared a news video about Thaely, Ashay Bhave's start-up that makes sneakers using only components recycled from waste materials.

Shylaja Varma
November 17, 2021 / 03:21 PM IST
Anand Mahindra shared a report about Thaely, Ashay Bhave's start-up that makes sneakers from waste.

Anand Mahindra shared a report about Thaely, Ashay Bhave's start-up that makes sneakers from waste.


Industrialist Anand Mahindra is “embarrassed” that hadn’t heart of a start-up than makes sneakers out of garbage.

Taking to Twitter, his favourite social media platform where he shares anything that catches his attention, from viral videos, to memes to important issues, the Mahindra group chief shared a news video about Thaely, a 23-year-old’s start-up that makes sneakers using only components recycled from waste materials.

Thaely was founded by Ashay Bhave, an accessory design graduate from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and a BBA Entrepreneurship graduate from Dubai’s Amity University.

Each of the Thaely sneakers are made of 10 waste plastic bags, 12 plastic bottles and industrial rubber waste.

Mahindra also hinted at a promise to invest in the company when they raise funds.

Close

Related stories

“Embarrassed I didn’t know about this inspiring startup. These are the kinds of startups we need to cheer on—not just the obvious unicorns. I’m going to buy a pair today. (Can someone tell me the best way to get them?) And when he raises funds-count me in!” he tweeted.

The sneaker brand, elated at the billionaire’s push, thank him and offered to send him a pair of sneakers. “Thank you so much for your encouragement. Your appreciation really means a lot to us. It would be an honor to see a pair of thaelys on you. Our website is http://thaely.com . How can we get in touch with you?” Thaely said, responding to Mahindra.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Anand Mahindra #Ashay Bhave #sneakers #Thaely
first published: Nov 17, 2021 03:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.