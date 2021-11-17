Anand Mahindra wants a pair of sneakers made from garbage, by 23-year-old's start-up

Anand Mahindra shared a report about Thaely, Ashay Bhave's start-up that makes sneakers from waste.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is “embarrassed” that hadn’t heart of a start-up than makes sneakers out of garbage.

Taking to Twitter, his favourite social media platform where he shares anything that catches his attention, from viral videos, to memes to important issues, the Mahindra group chief shared a news video about Thaely, a 23-year-old’s start-up that makes sneakers using only components recycled from waste materials.

Thaely was founded by Ashay Bhave, an accessory design graduate from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and a BBA Entrepreneurship graduate from Dubai’s Amity University.

Each of the Thaely sneakers are made of 10 waste plastic bags, 12 plastic bottles and industrial rubber waste.

Mahindra also hinted at a promise to invest in the company when they raise funds.



Thank you so much for your encouragement. Your appreciation really means a lot to us. It would be an honor to see a pair of thaelys on you. Our website is https://t.co/KxMChPYkW0 . How can we get in touch with you ?

— Thaely (@Thaely_inc) November 17, 2021

“Embarrassed I didn’t know about this inspiring startup. These are the kinds of startups we need to cheer on—not just the obvious unicorns. I’m going to buy a pair today. (Can someone tell me the best way to get them?) And when he raises funds-count me in!” he tweeted.

