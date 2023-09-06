Amazon techie hired for remote role is called to work from office or 'I'm out of a job'

The Amazon employee added that it's a terrible time to be looking for a new job as a developer. (Representational image)

An Amazon employee has said that he has been looking for a new job after the tech giant asked him to work from the office after hiring him for a remote role last year.

Speaking to Business Insider, the software-development engineer who has not been named to protect his identity, said that he had worked with Amazon for several years before quitting and joining it back in 2022.

"The first time I worked at Amazon I was on the same team the entire time, so I was already looking for a change," he told the publication. "Then, the company started saying it was looking to bring people back into the office, but I was happy to be fully remote. That was sort of the final thing that pushed me to look outside of Amazon and take a new job."

The software engineer then worked with a different company for about a year when he came across a role advertised by Amazon as a remote one. He returned to the tech giant and up until the last six months, he was happily working from home. "But then Amazon made an announcement about returning to the office, and now I'm being told I need to move to Seattle or switch teams, or I'm out of a job... I've already told my management I have no intention of relocating," he said.

The techie added that it's a terrible time to be looking for a new job as a developer. "The jobs I'm looking at are significant pay cuts," he told Business Insider adding that companies are laying off tens of thousands of people and forcing the rest to relocate, which is driving more people out of work. "It leads to frustrating and worrisome discussions with hiring managers where I have to ask, 'Okay, it's remote today. Will it be remote tomorrow?' No one is giving a certain answer. I have a hard time trusting they won't roll it back someday because that's what's happening now," he concluded.

