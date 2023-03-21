Amazon layoffs: Bengaluru employee disappointed that 'my first job ended so soon'

Amazon layoffs: The tech giant's decision comes just two months after the company had announced it was laying off 18,000 employees.

After Amazon announced its second round of layoffs, an employee from Bengaluru, one among the 9,000 to be affected by the tech giant's decision has come forward sharing that it was disappointing to have lost his first job so soon.

Hardik Khurana had worked with Amazon for nine months.

"Due to recent Amazon layoffs my role as a software development engineer was impacted. Today is officially my last working day," Khurana wrote on LinkedIn. "Although it's disappointing that my first job ended so soon, I'm grateful for the opportunity... I also met many amazing people during my time at Amazon who are now helping me through these unfavorable circumstances."

In a memo to employees on March 20, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said it was a “difficult decision” taken for the long-term benefit of the company. These layoffs come over and above the 18,000 roles that were eliminated just two months ago.

Jassy explained why the layoffs were not announced together. “Some may ask why we didn’t announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we’ve made them so people had the information as soon as possible,” he wrote.

