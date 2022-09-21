English
    Amazon Alexa credited with saving lives after alerting family to house fire

    Montgomery County Fire and Rescue in Maryland said that six members of the family were saved when Amazon’s virtual assistant alerted them to smoke inside their house

    Sanya Jain
    September 21, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    An Amazon Alexa device alerted a US family to smoke inside their house (Representative Image)

    An Amazon Alexa device alerted a US family to smoke inside their house (Representative Image)


    An Amazon Alexa device alerted a family to smoke inside their house, allowing them to escape the fire that caused it.

    Montgomery County Fire and Rescue in Maryland said that six members of the family were saved when Amazon’s virtual assistant alerted them to smoke inside their house in the early hours of Monday. The family members were all sleeping when Amazon Alexa alerted them to smoke inside their house.

    The family of four adults and two children was woken up by Alexa’s warning at around 1.45 am, according to local news reports. They encountered heavy smoke but were able to make their way out successfully, thanks to working smoke alarms and Alexa’s timely warning.

    “Just before 2 am, a Silver Spring family was alerted to smoke in their home by Alexa,” the fire and rescue department said on Twitter.

    According to Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service, the family traced the smoke back to their garage and attempted to enter and investigate. They were pushed back by the smoke and heat.

    Piringer said that two electrical chargers were plugged in and charging an electric lawnmower and an electric bike in the garage. The fire was ultimately caused by combustibles placed too close to the heat source.

    Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. The total damage to equipment and property, however, is estimated to be around $175,000 (Rs 1.3 crore).
    Sanya Jain
    Tags: #Alexa #Amazon #Fire
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 02:20 pm
