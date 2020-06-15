App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AirAsia India suspends whistleblower pilot Gaurav Taneja, DGCA initiates probe into allegations

Taneja's tweets gained traction and #BoycottAirAsiaIndia started trending on Twitter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

AirAsia India pilot and popular vlogger Gaurav Taneja has claimed that the airline has suspended him for "standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers".

Taneja had alleged earlier that the airline was violating safety protocols that have been introduced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which could endanger the lives of hundreds of AirAsia India passengers.

He also urged his more than two lakh followers to call out his employers and stand by him.

Close
Taking to Twitter, Taneja wrote:

Taneja's tweets gained traction and #BoycottAirAsiaIndia started trending on Twitter.

related news

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a statement on June 15 stating it has taken note of the "concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular airline and its approach to safety".

The DGCA has reportedly started investigating the issues flagged by Taneja and will take appropriate action against the airline if his allegations stand true.

An AirAsia India spokesperson has informed that the allegations are being internally investigated, according to a report in Mint. An AirAsia India official said Taneja was suspended on disciplinary grounds for reporting sick frequently and has nothing to do with him flagging the safety lapses.

"There are some disciplinary issues due to which he has been suspended. This issue is being dealt with internally," he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 08:17 pm

tags #AirAsia India #coronavirus #pilot #trending

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

US FDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

US FDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

139 million Indians across cities to run out of savings to spend on essentials: Report

139 million Indians across cities to run out of savings to spend on essentials: Report

Sharjah-based businessman charters flight for 120 employees from Kerala

Sharjah-based businessman charters flight for 120 employees from Kerala

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.