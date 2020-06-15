AirAsia India suspends whistleblower pilot Gaurav Taneja, DGCA initiates probe into allegations

AirAsia India pilot and popular vlogger Gaurav Taneja has claimed that the airline has suspended him for "standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers".

Taneja had alleged earlier that the airline was violating safety protocols that have been introduced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which could endanger the lives of hundreds of AirAsia India passengers.

He also urged his more than two lakh followers to call out his employers and stand by him.



Today I have been officially suspended from @AirAsiaIndian for standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers.@AwakenIndia #SabkeLiye

— Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) June 14, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Taneja wrote:

Taneja's tweets gained traction and #BoycottAirAsiaIndia started trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a statement on June 15 stating it has taken note of the "concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular airline and its approach to safety".



DGCA has taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders against a particular Airline and its approach to safety. DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation.

— DGCA (@DGCAIndia) June 15, 2020

The DGCA has reportedly started investigating the issues flagged by Taneja and will take appropriate action against the airline if his allegations stand true.

An AirAsia India spokesperson has informed that the allegations are being internally investigated, according to a report in Mint. An AirAsia India official said Taneja was suspended on disciplinary grounds for reporting sick frequently and has nothing to do with him flagging the safety lapses.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"There are some disciplinary issues due to which he has been suspended. This issue is being dealt with internally," he said.