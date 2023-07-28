AirAsia flight takes off from Bengaluru without Karnataka Governor: report

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot was to fly to Hyderabad on the AirAsia flight.

An AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia) flight took off from the Bengaluru airport on Thursday without waiting for the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The protocol officers of the Governor have lodged a complaint at the airport police station, a police officer requesting anonymity told news agency PTI.

Governor Gehlot was to take a flight to Hyderabad on Thursday from Terminal-2 of the Bengaluru airport. He was then planning to travel to Raichur by road to attend a convocation.

Gehlot was delayed in reaching the terminal, PTI quoted sources as saying. His luggage, however, was loaded into the plane as soon as it arrived.

By the time he could reach from the VIP lounge to take the flight, the plane took off for Hyderabad, sources said.

“The Governor was not late and there was still five minutes for the take-off. The ATC and the flight attendants could have permitted the Governor to enter the flight. It is a violation of protocol. A letter has been written seeking legal action. This is the first time a Governor has not been allowed to board a flight after being on time,” the Indian Express quoted sources as saying.

He took another flight to Hyderabad 90 minutes later.

“We sincerely regret the incident. An investigation is being conducted and appropriate action will be taken. The senior leadership team of the airline is in contact with the Governor's Office to address the concerns. Our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and adherence to protocol remains unwavering, and we deeply value our relationship with the Governor's Office," an AIX Connect spokesperson said in a statement.

Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as the Governor of Karnataka in 2021. Governor Gehlot, a former Rajya Sabha member, served as cabinet minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government before being sent to Karntaka.

(With inputs from PTI)