A toilet worth Rs 9 crore: Hong Kong jeweller uses 40,000 diamonds, solid gold to build toilet

Hong Kong jeweller Aaron Shum has stolen all the limelight at the second China International Import Expo that kicked off in Shanghai on November 4. Shum is exhibiting three very special precious objects – a gold toilet worth millions, a guitar wrapped in diamonds, and a pair of heels covered in pink diamonds.

While it is hard to take your eyes off any of the luxe exhibits, what took the Internet by a storm was the luxurious toilet made of solid gold and 40,815 pieces of diamond, totalling 334.68 carats. The diamonds are set on the bullet-proof glass lid of the toilet.

A toilet studded with 40,815 diamonds worth over $1,200,000 is exhibited at the 2nd #CIIE in Shanghai. A guitar made of a 400-carat diamond and 18K white gold is also on display, with an estimated value of about $2 million. pic.twitter.com/uPYt6tSHMs — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 5, 2019

According to a Daily Mail report, the maker of the toilet hopes it would be featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for encrusting the maximum number of diamonds in a toilet seat.

Shum, who owns Hong Kong-based jewellery brand Coronet, will be featured in the book of world records for the 10th time, if the toilet seat makes the cut. The price of the lavish toilet is estimated at $1.3 million or Rs 9 crore. However, he has told the media that he doesn’t wish to sell it.

Discussing his plans for the future, Shum said: “We would like to build a diamond art museum so that more people can enjoy it.”