App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A toilet worth Rs 9 crore: Hong Kong jeweller uses 40,000 diamonds, solid gold to build toilet

The price of the lavish toilet is estimated at $1.3 million or Rs 9 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational image (Flickr)
Representational image (Flickr)

Hong Kong jeweller Aaron Shum has stolen all the limelight at the second China International Import Expo that kicked off in Shanghai on November 4. Shum is exhibiting three very special precious objects – a gold toilet worth millions, a guitar wrapped in diamonds, and a pair of heels covered in pink diamonds.

While it is hard to take your eyes off any of the luxe exhibits, what took the Internet by a storm was the luxurious toilet made of solid gold and 40,815 pieces of diamond, totalling 334.68 carats. The diamonds are set on the bullet-proof glass lid of the toilet.


Close

According to a Daily Mail report, the maker of the toilet hopes it would be featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for encrusting the maximum number of diamonds in a toilet seat.

related news

Shum, who owns Hong Kong-based jewellery brand Coronet, will be featured in the book of world records for the 10th time, if the toilet seat makes the cut. The price of the lavish toilet is estimated at $1.3 million or Rs 9 crore. However, he has told the media that he doesn’t wish to sell it.

Discussing his plans for the future, Shum said: “We would like to build a diamond art museum so that more people can enjoy it.”

One must note here, this is not the sole gold toilet available in the world. ‘America’, an 18-karat solid gold toilet, was built by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. The fully-operational toilet recently got stolen from Blenheim Palace.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 10:39 am

tags #China #trends #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.