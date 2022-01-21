22% Shark Tank India contestants are under-25, says judge Anupam Mittal

Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, is a judge on the show. (Image credit: Photo tweeted by @AnupamMittal)

Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, is one of the judges on the Indian adaptation of the global startup reality show “Shark Tank” where aspiring entrepreneurs try to win investments for their ideas.

Anupam Mittal feels that the show has the potential to make entrepreneurship a dinner-time conversation for families by bringing it out of closed-door venture capitalist conversations.

The Shaadi.com chief shared insights and data from the show that he feels, could make entrepreneurship “glamorous and appealing”.

“By giving people the belief - irrespective of background, education or gender – that they too can build a large company. By creating a platform that inspires kids to look beyond song and dance shows,” he Mittal said in a LinkedIn post.

18 per cent of the pitches on Shark Tank India were made by couples and 34 per cent by families, he said.

“An amazing 48 per cent had a woman co-founder... incredible.”

Mittal said one-third of the pitches on the show came from people who are from non-metros and Tier 1 towns of India, with 22 per cent pitchers being under-25. A majority of the contestants were not from elite institutes and only seven per cent were from institutes such as the IIT or IIM.

Nearly 40 per cent of the companies on the show were launched during the coronavirus pandemic.

70 per cent of the contesting companies had no previous funding, Mittal said.

Mittal believes that the face of India can change “when every family goads their kids to develop an entrepreneurial mind-set”.

“I think we have taken a couple of additional steps in that direction with Shark Tank India and National Startup Day.”

The other judges or “sharks” on Shark Tank India are Ashneer Grover of BharatPe, Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, Aman Gupta of Boat, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics and Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharma.

Shark Tank India received mixed reviews after its launch in December 2020. The show has also attracted some criticism for mistreating entrepreneurs. Grover became fodder for memes after he made aggressive remarks on startup entrepreneurs seeking to raise funding.